Hyderabad became the first city to host a dedicated baby spa. The authorities felt a need to address the issue of stress among babies. The facility offers many options to help in the physical and cognitive development of babies

We have all seen babies having their own time and enjoying themselves in small swimming pools dedicated to toddlers or little children. But seeing babies relaxing in spas is not a common sight. However, it has now become a usual sight to see babies in spas as Hyderabad became the first city to host a dedicated baby spa. The authorities felt a need to address the issue of stress among babies. Yes, you heard that right as babies also need to relax for better cognitive and overall development. To address this issue, Hyderabad came up with a rare facility that offers a variety of facilities for babies.

First founded in South Africa

This is the country’s first baby spa which opened in Hyderabad in 2018. The facility offers many options to help in the physical and cognitive development of babies to ensure their overall health so that they lead a happy and stress-free life. Lara Sevenus founded ‘The Baby Spa’ first in 2005 in South Africa. It caters to the age group starting from newborns to nine months along with their parents. The facility offers unique experiences like hydrotherapy sessions and baby massage.

Laura Sevenus said, “We are very happy to associate with Hyderabad. I think we will soon take the franchise forward which will ensure more kids in India benefit out of this unique and one of its kind concepts”.

What Baby Spa provides

The Baby Spa franchise is the only place in the world that uses a specially curated floatation device to support babies in the water, that also allows them to freely float in the water and make any movement they want. The Baby Spa is equipped with many other features like swim nappies and swimsuits that would prevent any spill from babies. The facility also boasts expert neonatal nurses and physiotherapists to provide top-class health services.

Protection of babies is taken care of to the extent that the facility keeps UV sterilized water and individual pods consisting of purified water for babies under eight weeks to swim. A single session costs approximately Rs 2,550 for 20 mins.

CEO of Baby, Spa Swathi Kolla, said “This Baby Spa is the first of its kind in Hyderabad. We are very happy with the response we have been getting. People will soon experience the unique concept and accept it with open arms. We are also looking forward to expanding the presence to across the country as we want more babies to benefit from this”.

Executive Director of Margadarsi Chit funds Sailaja Kiran said that these days working women are increasing in number and they often are unable to give that time and care for babies and so Baby Spa is filled with features that provide a good care for babies in all respects.