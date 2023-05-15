Baby Joey and Ross: AI generated images of 'Friends' characters are children will leave you saying 'aww'

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have becoming more prevalent on social media platforms. Now, many artists are using this useful tool to produce unique works of art that regularly catch the eye.

Many online were surprised by the results of an Italian couple's use of artificial intelligence to create "Friends" characters as children. View the article by clicking here.

According to a New York Post, a couple from Italy used artificial intelligence to create infant versions of "Friends" characters.

The 33-year-old couple Luca and Anna Allievi claimed they began making the photographs "for fun" when Celeste, their 1-year-old daughter, was dozing off.

Popular American sitcom characters as babies have been featured in viral online videos. Additionally, the team produced lifelike baby portraits of politicians Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt.

Anna said that Luca had a "fantastic imagination." It is futuristic in nature. It's evolving so rapidly. The two made these images with the help of the Midjourney programme.

You must use suitable terminology in the prompt, according to Luca. Luca believes that the order of the words is important. You must define the user as the software is developed and change the prompts. These AI-generated graphics stunned many internet users as they spread throughout the web.

American television sitcom "Friends" ran from 1994 until 2004. A group of six friends named Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe navigate their personal and professional lives while supporting one another through numerous ups and downs in the New York City they call home.