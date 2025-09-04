Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too

Sonam Bajwa reveals her skincare secret, which she loves for its hydration, glow, anti-ageing, and soothing benefits. They’re an easy and effective beauty fix that anyone can add to their routine.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 08:01 PM IST

Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too
Baaghi 4 star Sonam Bajwa, a gorgeous Punjabi actress, has once again left fans mesmerised, not just with her acting skills but with her flawless, glowing skin. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her skincare routine on Instagram. In the story, Sonam was seen casually dressed in a peach tank top, her hair neatly tied back in a sleek ponytail, while wearing a sheet mask. 

Sheet masks are simple yet powerful products that are Sonam Bajwa's go-to skincare. But what exactly makes them so special? Let’s dive into why Sonam loves them and why you should add them to your beauty routine too.

What Are Sheet Masks?

Sheet masks are thin, face-shaped sheets made of cotton, cellulose, or hydrogel, soaked in serums packed with vitamins, minerals, and nourishing active ingredients. Unlike traditional wash-off masks, sheet masks form a protective barrier on the skin. This allows the serum to penetrate deeply, ensuring your skin absorbs all the goodness.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut

Benefits of applying sheet masks to your skin

1. Intense Hydration

One of the biggest perks of sheet masks is their ability to provide intense hydration. They are soaked in moisture-rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid that instantly plump and refresh tired, dry skin.

2. Radiant Glow

WSheet masks deliver brightening agents like vitamin C and niacinamide, which help reduce dullness and give your face a radiant, fresh look.

3. Soothing and Calming For Skin

If your skin feels irritated, red, or sensitive, sheet masks infused with calming ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, or green tea can provide instant relief. They gently cool and soothe the skin while reducing inflammation.

4. Convenient and Easy

Unlike traditional skincare treatments that require mixing, massaging, or rinsing, sheet masks are mess-free. All you need to do is apply, relax for 15–20 minutes, and peel it off. 

5. Anti-Ageing Benefits

Many sheet masks are formulated with collagen, peptides, or retinol that boost skin elasticity and reduce fine lines. With regular use, they can help slow down visible signs of ageing.

Why you should try them too

If you want to upgrade your skincare game without breaking the bank, sheet masks are the go-to. They’re beginner-friendly, portable, and perfect for travel or pampering sessions at home. Whether you’re struggling with dryness, dullness, or early signs of ageing, there’s a sheet mask for you.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her go-to skincare rule and why she relies on it: 'You don't have to do...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
