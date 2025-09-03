Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG..

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut

As Harnaaz Sandhu gears up for her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4, the former Miss Universe 2021 opens up about her straightforward beauty routine and rigorous fitness prep, proving that the path to confidence is rooted in health and self-care.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 02:23 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Queen who believes in simplicity

Harnaaz Sandhu, who made the nation proud by winning Miss Universe 2021, is now all set to enter Bollywood with Baaghi 4. While her glamorous appearances make headlines, Harnaaz insists that her beauty routine is actually quite simple. For her, skincare is about three key steps: cleansing, hydrating, and protecting. She never forgets to apply sunscreen, no matter what the occasion.

Her day begins with a glass of water mixed with a pinch of salt, a trick she swears by for hydration and balance. Another ritual she follows is rubbing ice cubes on her face before makeup, which she says instantly refreshes her skin and gives it a natural glow. But when asked about her ultimate beauty secret, Harnaaz simply smiles and says it’s 'a genuine smile' that adds the real charm.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: From 'tiny, baby-faced boy' to Bollywood’s fittest action star, here’s how he trains and recovers

Fitness like a fighter

Preparing for Baaghi 4 hasn’t just been about looking pretty on screen. Harnaaz has been working hard to get into top shape, taking on challenging fitness training that includes mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and even weapons handling. The intense preparation has helped her build strength, stamina, and confidence; qualities needed to match the high-energy action of the film.

Harnaaz admits that the training has not only changed her physically but also mentally. It has given her discipline, agility, and the grit to prove herself as more than just a beauty queen. With her balanced approach to health and beauty, and the determination she brings to her work, Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to make a powerful Bollywood debut.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
Sam Altman's OpenAI to set up HUGE 1GW data centre in India: Details
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE