Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut

LIFESTYLE
As Harnaaz Sandhu gears up for her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4, the former Miss Universe 2021 opens up about her straightforward beauty routine and rigorous fitness prep, proving that the path to confidence is rooted in health and self-care.
Harnaaz Sandhu, who made the nation proud by winning Miss Universe 2021, is now all set to enter Bollywood with Baaghi 4. While her glamorous appearances make headlines, Harnaaz insists that her beauty routine is actually quite simple. For her, skincare is about three key steps: cleansing, hydrating, and protecting. She never forgets to apply sunscreen, no matter what the occasion.
Her day begins with a glass of water mixed with a pinch of salt, a trick she swears by for hydration and balance. Another ritual she follows is rubbing ice cubes on her face before makeup, which she says instantly refreshes her skin and gives it a natural glow. But when asked about her ultimate beauty secret, Harnaaz simply smiles and says it’s 'a genuine smile' that adds the real charm.
Preparing for Baaghi 4 hasn’t just been about looking pretty on screen. Harnaaz has been working hard to get into top shape, taking on challenging fitness training that includes mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and even weapons handling. The intense preparation has helped her build strength, stamina, and confidence; qualities needed to match the high-energy action of the film.
Harnaaz admits that the training has not only changed her physically but also mentally. It has given her discipline, agility, and the grit to prove herself as more than just a beauty queen. With her balanced approach to health and beauty, and the determination she brings to her work, Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to make a powerful Bollywood debut.