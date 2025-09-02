Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: From 'tiny, baby-faced boy' to Bollywood’s fittest action star, here’s how he trains and recovers

Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra is all about discipline, variety, and balance. With martial arts as his foundation, he combines cardio, strength, sports, and recovery to maintain the superhero-like physique fans love.

Tiger Shroff, the 35-year-old Bollywood star who made his debut with Heropanti and will soon be seen in Baaghi 4, has always been admired for his extraordinary fitness levels. His sculpted physique, lightning-fast moves, and effortless stunts don’t just come from the gym, they are the result of years of dedication and discipline. Interestingly, his fitness journey didn’t begin with weightlifting; it started with martial arts.

From a very young age, Tiger was fascinated by action and training. He went on to earn a black belt in Taekwondo and later mastered other forms like Kalaripayattu and Krav Maga. These practices built his foundation of strength, agility, and flexibility. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who introduced him to Bollywood in 2014, often recalls how Tiger was more of a martial artist than an aspiring actor in his early days.

A day in the life

For Tiger, fitness isn’t just about workouts, it’s his form of 'therapy.' His mornings kick off with 45 minutes of high-intensity cardio, often on the treadmill or stepmill. He then transitions into skill-based activities such as kickboxing or dancing, which keep his movements sharp and fluid. After a short break, afternoons are reserved for strength training, where he targets specific muscle groups with resistance-heavy exercises. His evenings are no less active, as he loves playing sports like football, basketball, and cricket. This mix of workouts and games not only keeps him fit but also makes training fun and dynamic.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s personal chef shares 51-year-old actor’s secret to youthful appearance

Discipline and recovery

Although the actor believes in having 'no days off,' he also knows the value of recovery. He makes sure to get 7-8 hours of quality sleep, along with regular sauna sessions and ice baths to rejuvenate his muscles. His go-to lifts in the gym are the deadlift, free-weight squat, and bench press, which help him maintain raw strength and lean muscle mass.

Diet is another area where Tiger maintains strict discipline. He avoids binge eating, prefers clean meals, and ensures his dinners are low in carbs while being rich in protein and vegetables. This balanced approach fuels his intense training schedule while keeping his body lean and strong.