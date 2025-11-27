Ayushmann Khurrana spends family time at Pawna Lake, know more about this location, attractions, best time to visit

Discover Pawna Lake, the serene getaway near Lonavala, where Ayushmann Khurrana and his family recently spent quality time. Know more about this location, top attractions, activities, and the best time to visit.

Family trips are special, especially when they take you to quiet, scenic, and refreshing places. That’s exactly the kind of escape Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana chose for their latest break.

Aparshakti recently shared glimpses of their getaway, showcasing misty roads, lush greenery, cloudy skies, and the comfort of freshly roasted corn. Fans soon figured out that the Khurana brothers were enjoying a secret retreat at the tranquil Pawna Lake, which is one of Maharashtra’s most popular weekend destinations near Lonavala.

Where is Pawna Lake?

Pawna Lake lies around 20 km from Lonavala’s city centre. If you’re coming from Mumbai, it's about 110 km away, and from Pune, around 58 km, perfect for a quick road trip. The lake isn’t naturally formed; it’s an artificial reservoir created by the Pavana Dam built on the Pavana River.

Several old hill forts stand close to Pawna Lake, including Visapur Fort, Lohagad Fort, Tung Fort, and Tikona Fort. These make the region even more appealing for trekkers and history lovers.

Activities to enjoy at Pawna Lake

1. Camping by the lakeside

Camping is one of the most popular activities here. The cool breeze, starry sky, and calm waters make the experience unforgettable. Many local organisers offer safe camping packages with tents, meals, BBQs, bonfires, light music, and indoor-outdoor games.

2. Enjoy panoramic views

The surrounding hills form a beautiful backdrop, making every corner picture-perfect. Trekkers often climb Tikona Fort for a panoramic glimpse of the lake from above.

3. Paragliding

If you enjoy adventure, Pawna’s paragliding experience is a must-try. Tandem flights with trained instructors let you safely glide above the scenic landscape.

Timings: 9 am to 6 pm

4. Kayaking

Kayaking on Pawna Lake offers a peaceful yet fun way to enjoy the water. Visitors can rent kayaks and gently paddle across the calm surface.

5. Watch sunrise and sunset

The lake is famous for its magical sunrise and sunset views. Early mornings bring a golden glow over the hills, while evenings paint the sky in soft oranges and pinks.

Timings:

Morning – 5 am to 6:45 am, Evening – 6 pm to 7 pm

What is the perfect time to visit Pawna Lake?

Though Pawna Lake remains pleasant throughout the year, the most comfortable months for travel are from October to December and January to May. These months offer clearer skies, ideal weather for camping, and a better overall outdoor experience.