Ayurvedic remedies for better eyesight: Improve your eyesight naturally through these ancient tips and tricks

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a number of natural remedies to improve eyesight. These remedies are based on the principles of balancing the three doshas or energies that are said to govern the body: vata, pitta, and kapha.

One of the most effective Ayurvedic remedies for improving eyesight is the regular intake of triphala, a herbal mixture made from the fruits of three trees: amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki. Triphala is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help to improve overall eye health and prevent vision loss. It can be taken in the form of a supplement or as a tea, by mixing one teaspoon of triphala powder with a cup of warm water.

Another effective Ayurvedic remedy for improving eyesight is the use of ghee, a type of clarified butter. Ghee is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, D, and E, which are essential for maintaining healthy eyesight. To use ghee as a remedy, simply apply a small amount of ghee to the inner corners of the eyes before going to bed at night.

Also read: Discover surprising health benefits of pomegranate peels for heart, skin, digestive health

In addition to these remedies, Ayurveda also recommends a number of lifestyle changes to improve eyesight. These include eating a healthy, balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals, avoiding excessive screen time, and practicing good eye hygiene, such as regularly washing the eyes with cool water.

It is important to note that Ayurvedic remedies may not be suitable for everyone, and it is always best to consult a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner before starting any new treatment. Additionally, these remedies should not be used as a replacement for conventional medical treatment for any serious eye conditions. However, for those looking for natural ways to improve their eyesight, Ayurveda offers a number of effective and holistic solutions.