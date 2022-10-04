Ayudha Puja 2022: Know history, shubh muhurat, tithi of the auspicious day

The nine-day Navratri celebration comes to an end today. Every year, India celebrates Ayudha Puja, also known as Astra Puja, on the ninth day of Navratri. On this auspicious day, people adore and worship the tools and objects that are connected to their line of work and livelihood.

According to the Hindu calender, the nine-day celebration of Navratri commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the monster Mahishasura and begins after the new moon of the month of Ashwin. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the celebration is known as Ayudha Puja; in Tamil Nadu, Ayudha Pujai or Ayutha Puja; and in Kerala, Ayudha Puja. It is observed as Astra Puja in Odisha.

Ayudha Puja 2022: History

The day of Ayudha Puja is associated with many different legends. The most well-known legend originates from the biggest Hindu epic, "Mahabharatha." According to the Mahabharatha, Arjuna, the third Pandava prince, was forced to spend 14 years in a forest during his "vanavasa," or exile, before being allowed to collect his weapons.

After losing everything in a gambling game set up by their enemies, the Kauravas, the Pandavas were banished to the vanavasa. The Pandavas battled the Kauravas after obtaining the weapons, defeating them, and regaining their lives and kingdom.

On this day, devotees worship their weapons, implements, musical instruments, and literature. Weapon worship became less significant as society advanced into the modern era, and the associated tools and objects of labour took their place as the objects of worship.

Ayudha Puja 2022: Tithi, shubh muhurat

Navami tithi starts, 4:37 pm – 3 October, 2022

Navami tithi ends, 2:20 pm – 4 October, 2022

Ayudha Puja 2022: Shubh muhurat

According to the drikpanchang, the best time to perform the ayudha puja is from 2.08 pm to 2.55 pm on 4 October, 2022.