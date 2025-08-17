Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

Avneet Kaur impressed fans with her combat training session, where she delivered powerful punches and kicks. Trainer Rohit Nair highlighted its benefits, which are inspiring for many fitness enthusiasts.

When it comes to fitness, Avneet Kaur has always been a source of inspiration. The young actress is known for her dedication to health and wellness. Recently, her fitness trainer Rohit Nair gave fans a glimpse into her workout routine.

Avneet Kaur in combat training

Recently, Rohit Nair posted a video on Instagram that showed Avneet trying her hand at combat training. Dressed in a sports bra, loose-fit joggers, and stylish white sneakers, she looked both athletic and trendy. With boxing gloves, Avneet was seen throwing strong punches and powerful kicks while Rohit held the pads for her.

In his caption, Rohit Nair explained the benefits of combat training. He wrote that introducing someone to combat sports always made him happy 'One of my happiest days for me is to introduce anyone to combat training. They build full-body strength, speed, and endurance while sharpening coordination, reflexes, and balance. The intense training boosts discipline, focus, and resilience, helping you stay calm under pressure. Beyond fitness, combat sports teach valuable self-defence skills and provide a healthy outlet for stress, all while boosting confidence and mental toughness in everyday life.'

Why is combat training effective?

Combat training challenges every part of the body and pushes you to test your limits. It also teaches valuable life lessons, like staying alert, reacting quickly, and maintaining focus even in stressful situations.

Beginner-friendly tips for combat training

If Avneet’s session motivated you to try combat training, here are some beginner-friendly tips to keep in mind:

1. Focus on your basics: Always start by learning the simple punches, kicks, and defensive moves. Once you have a strong foundation, you can gradually add more complex techniques.

2. Footwork: Good footwork is essential to staying balanced and quick. It will make you more agile and harder to hit.

3. Keep your hands up: Beginners often drop their guard when tired. Always keep your hands up to protect your face and body.

4. Build stamina: Combat training requires endurance. While practising moves, add cardio workouts like skipping, running, or cycling to make sure you can last through longer sessions.

5. Stay relaxed: Tension makes your body stiff and your movements slower. Relax, breathe properly, and let your body flow naturally.