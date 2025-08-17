Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots

Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...

THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...

Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…

BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital

BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'

Avneet Kaur impressed fans with her combat training session, where she delivered powerful punches and kicks. Trainer Rohit Nair highlighted its benefits, which are inspiring for many fitness enthusiasts.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 03:02 PM IST

When it comes to fitness, Avneet Kaur has always been a source of inspiration. The young actress is known for her dedication to health and wellness. Recently, her fitness trainer Rohit Nair gave fans a glimpse into her workout routine. 

Avneet Kaur in combat training

Recently, Rohit Nair posted a video on Instagram that showed Avneet trying her hand at combat training. Dressed in a sports bra, loose-fit joggers, and stylish white sneakers, she looked both athletic and trendy. With boxing gloves, Avneet was seen throwing strong punches and powerful kicks while Rohit held the pads for her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ: Avneet Kaur opens up about facing misbehaviour from boy during Holi, trashing him with bat...: 'He threw a balloon on my bum'

In his caption, Rohit Nair explained the benefits of combat training. He wrote that introducing someone to combat sports always made him happy 'One of my happiest days for me is to introduce anyone to combat training. They build full-body strength, speed, and endurance while sharpening coordination, reflexes, and balance. The intense training boosts discipline, focus, and resilience, helping you stay calm under pressure. Beyond fitness, combat sports teach valuable self-defence skills and provide a healthy outlet for stress, all while boosting confidence and mental toughness in everyday life.'

Why is combat training effective?

Combat training challenges every part of the body and pushes you to test your limits. It also teaches valuable life lessons, like staying alert, reacting quickly, and maintaining focus even in stressful situations.

Beginner-friendly tips for combat training

If Avneet’s session motivated you to try combat training, here are some beginner-friendly tips to keep in mind:

1. Focus on your basics: Always start by learning the simple punches, kicks, and defensive moves. Once you have a strong foundation, you can gradually add more complex techniques.

2. Footwork: Good footwork is essential to staying balanced and quick. It will make you more agile and harder to hit.

3. Keep your hands up: Beginners often drop their guard when tired. Always keep your hands up to protect your face and body. 

4. Build stamina: Combat training requires endurance. While practising moves, add cardio workouts like skipping, running, or cycling to make sure you can last through longer sessions.

5. Stay relaxed: Tension makes your body stiff and your movements slower. Relax, breathe properly, and let your body flow naturally.

 

 

