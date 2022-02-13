Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses at IPL 2022 mega auction, all you need to know about postural hypotension

Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer for the 2022 IPL Auction, fainted on the platform during the bidding during the event in Bengaluru. When the teams were bidding for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasranga, Edmeades collapsed owing to postural hypotension, according to officials.

“Mr Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon,” the official account of Indian Premier League tweeted. “The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable. Mr Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today.”

Orthostatic hypotension, also known as postural hypotension, is a type of low blood pressure that occurs when you rise from a seated or lying position. Orthostatic hypotension can make you feel lightheaded or dizzy, and it can even make you faint.

Orthostatic hypotension is usually moderate, with episodes lasting only a few minutes. Long-term orthostatic hypotension, on the other hand, can indicate more significant issues, so if you frequently feel lightheaded after standing up, you should consult a doctor.

Occasional (acute) orthostatic hypotension is easily addressed and is usually caused by something obvious, such as dehydration or prolonged bed rest. Because chronic orthostatic hypotension is frequently a symptom of another health issue, treatment options vary.

Dizziness or lightheadedness are common side effects of mild dehydration, low blood sugar, or hyperthermia. When you stand up after a lengthy period of sitting, you may experience dizziness or lightheadedness. If these symptoms only appear once in a while, there's probably nothing to worry about.

If you have frequent symptoms of orthostatic hypotension, you should contact your doctor since they could indicate serious complications. If you lose consciousness, even for a few seconds, it's much more important to visit a doctor.

Keep track of your symptoms, including when they started, how long they lasted, and what you were doing when they happened. Discuss this with your doctor if symptoms occur at potentially dangerous periods, such as when driving.