Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: All you need to know causes, symptoms and treatment

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse. ADHD or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is an innate attention deficit disorder. Children who have ADHD often have problems with paying attention for an extended period of time. They are often unable to focus long on a command to work. however, when they are interested, they can keep focused. They tend to move continuously and are known to be impulsive, not thinking before doing something. Although ADHD is often diagnosed and is said to occur in children more frequently, adults also have the tendency to suffer from the disorder.

The exact cause of ADHD is unknown but there are three factors to its occurrence, they are: heredity, children with a parent with ADD or ADHD have an increased chance of getting ADD or ADHD too, and a neurobiological disorder in the brain that is caused by chemical imbalances inside the brain (with neurotransmitters) and environmental influence.

ADHD seems to be more commonly diagnosed nowadays because society generally is ADHD unfriendly.

Symptoms

Generally, symptoms of ADHD are:

  • Inattention
  • Hyperactivity
  • Mental high sensitivity
  • Chronic forgetfulness
  • Anxiety
  • Low self-esteem
  • Anger management issues
  • Risk of addiction: smoking, drugs, alcohol and gambling addiction, procrastination, mood swings, depression.

Symptoms of ADHD may decrease with increasing age.

Treatment

There is no cure for ADHD. However, treatment can help a person feel less affected by the symptoms of ADHD. The symptoms of ADHD can be controlled by medication, behavioral management therapy and the involvement of parents and teachers.

Medications called stimulants are used to control hyperactivity, and impulsivity and to increase attention span. Some commonly used stimulants for ADHD are methylphenidate and dexamphetamine. Non-stimulants are also a medication option for ADHD, like atomoxetine. The guidance includes treatment modalities that focus on behavior modification, counselling, special education and social skills training. For more information about ADHD and possible treatments, you should contact your practitioner.

