'Athletes need support': KL Rahul opens up about the effects of social media trolling on mental health

Indian cricketer KL Rahul discussed the bullying and criticism that athletes encounter on social media and the detrimental impact it has on their mental health. Rahul appeared alongside internet celebrity Ranveer Allahbadia as a guest on The Ranveer Show, a well-liked podcast.

An important point was made in the show by Ranveer Allahbadia, a.k.a. BeerBiceps, that it has become a trend to criticise Rahul and other athletes.

Replying to Ranveer, KL Rahul addressed the social media trolling for the first time and highlighted how it affects athletes, especially as their low phases are times when they need the actual support from people.

KL Rahul said: “That’s something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through.”

The cricketer also mentioned that no athlete gives poor performance intentionally as everyone works hard, and it is unfortunate that sometimes results don’t go as per the plan. He said: “None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don’t know anything else apart from cricket.”

KL Rahul continued, “That’s the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or that I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I work hard but the result didn’t go my way.”

In the podcast, Rahul also spoke about his journey from being a small-town boy from Mangalore to being a three-format player for the Indian cricket team, playing with M.S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, inside stories from the dressing room, and advice from his fellow cricketers.