Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

'Athletes need support': KL Rahul opens up about the effects of social media trolling on mental health

KL Rahul addressed the social media trolling for the first time and highlighted how it affects athletes, especially as their low phases are times when they need the actual support from people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

'Athletes need support': KL Rahul opens up about the effects of social media trolling on mental health
'Athletes need support': KL Rahul opens up about the effects of social media trolling on mental health

Indian cricketer KL Rahul discussed the bullying and criticism that athletes encounter on social media and the detrimental impact it has on their mental health. Rahul appeared alongside internet celebrity Ranveer Allahbadia as a guest on The Ranveer Show, a well-liked podcast.

An important point was made in the show by Ranveer Allahbadia, a.k.a. BeerBiceps, that it has become a trend to criticise Rahul and other athletes.

Replying to Ranveer, KL Rahul addressed the social media trolling for the first time and highlighted how it affects athletes, especially as their low phases are times when they need the actual support from people.

 

KL Rahul said: “That’s something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through.”

The cricketer also mentioned that no athlete gives poor performance intentionally as everyone works hard, and it is unfortunate that sometimes results don’t go as per the plan. He said: “None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don’t know anything else apart from cricket.”

KL Rahul continued, “That’s the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or that I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I work hard but the result didn’t go my way.”

In the podcast, Rahul also spoke about his journey from being a small-town boy from Mangalore to being a three-format player for the Indian cricket team, playing with M.S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, inside stories from the dressing room, and advice from his fellow cricketers.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.