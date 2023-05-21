Atelier Jolie: All you need to know about Angelina Jolie's new fashion venture

All you need to know about Angelina Jolie's new fashion venture

Every year in the United States alone, billions of pounds of textiles, primarily clothing, wind up in landfills, and this number has only risen since the 1960s. Actress and philanthropist Angelina Jolie is now launching a new business with the goal of lowering waste.

Atelier Jolie is a new fashion collaborative that Jolie revealed on Instagram. According to Jolie, it is "a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world."

According to a letter from Jolie on the company's website, only "leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock," will be used to help "repair or upcycle" clothing items. This process, she says, allows for "breathing new life into what could have been thrown away."

A website that will aid artisans and designers who employ outdated and out-of-production materials to construct one-of-a-kind goods will serve as the cornerstone of Atelier Jolie.

Customers will be able to work with international pattern makers, designers, and craftspeople to create apparel through the company.

The former UN Goodwill Ambassador has long pushed for environmentally friendly clothing. Therefore, her new company will be committed to employing sustainable resources and fair labour practises in the garments it produces.



Jolie revealed more information about her brand on her Instagram. She wrote, “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high quality vintage material and deadstock material already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”

The global star further wrote, “I’m looking forward to growing this with you”. More soon. Learn more at atelierjolie.com @atelierjolieofficial”

Jolie declared that Atelier Jolie will offer opportunities to underrepresented populations like refugees. Through the UN Refugee Agency, Jolie is actively participating in the refugee relief effort. The Hollywood celebrity is also familiar with the fashion world. She has now collaborated with every other designer under the sun and has been a regular on the red carpet for years.