'At times, it’s better to not try your luck': Mumbai Police urges people to stay indoor with 'ludo' reference

Known for its quirky and innovative posts, Mumbai police have yet again winning social media with its latest post.

With each passing day, the number of confirmed cases continues to soar in India and so staying inside the home and maintaining social distance is the only option left to break the chain.

To make people aware of the importance of social distancing and lockdown, the Mumbai police has come up with a witty post that is grabbing all attention.

On Monday, Mumbai Police tweeted a picture asking people to not step out of their homes unnecessarily and they shared 'ludo' reference to create awareness about the same.

The online game of ludo has gained immense popularity in lockdown and Mumbai Police used its popularity to urge people to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown.

"At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona", the caption read.

Check out their post here...

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

Netizens were once again bowled over with Mumbai Police's innovative effort to spread awareness. They praised their creativity and expressed that they loved the post.

Kudos to ur creative team!!! — Amol N (@Amol3945) May 4, 2020

Very nicely put ! We are safe today and feel secured because of our Mumbai Police - the real Covid Warriors and our real Heroes ! — Satyen Daga (@SatyenDaga) May 4, 2020

Great Example — Manihar Shabbir (@ManiharShabbir) May 4, 2020

Good one very creative !!! — Vinay Dalvi (@vny1982) May 4, 2020