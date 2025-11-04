At 59, Salman Khan shows off sculpted physique, powered by six-day workouts and simple home-cooked meals; See pics

At 59, Salman Khan has left fans amazed with his stunning physique, proving that age is just a number and dedication never goes out of style.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently stunned fans with a shirtless Instagram post, showcasing his ripped physique and captioning: 'Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai…Yeh bina chhode hai.' His lean and muscular form at age 59 has sparked curiosity and now his longtime trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar, who’s worked with the actor for more than 20 years, has revealed how Salman stays in prime shape.

Old-school workout, maximum impact

According to Uddiyar, Salman doesn’t rely on trendy machines or flashy routines. Instead, he follows an old-school 'giant set' bodybuilding model, essentially a high-intensity interval style workout with about 10 different chest-exercise variations (inclines, push-ups, flyes and more). He moves between each without a break, only stopping to walk to the next machine. The whole routine wraps up in just 45 to 60 minutes, with the air-conditioner off for added challenge, making it efficient and intense.

Salman trains six days a week, with one rest day. Even when he’s shooting, he never skips weight-training, though cardio might take a brief pause. His regimen emphasises volume over heavy weights and the short 30-second walks between sets keep the heart rate up and time in the gym low. As Uddiyar notes, this kind of HIIT workout 'makes you sweat, tires you out faster and burns more calories in a shorter time.'

Home-cooked diet and disciplined lifestyle

Nutrition, too, is grounded and simple. Salman follows a five-meal-a-day plan: porridge, eggs and fruit for breakfast; home-cooked fish or chicken with rice and lots of vegetables for lunch. He insists on 'ghar ka khana' (home-cooked meals), saying his mother’s food is his favourite and he won’t accept anything else. Cheat meals? Yes, once a week, but he keeps total calories below 2,000 even then, with his favourite remaining biryani.