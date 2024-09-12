Twitter
AstroSage's Bold Leap: AI astrologers poised to redefine tradition

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

AstroSage, a leading player in the digital astrology market, is set to disrupt the age-old practice of astrology with the introduction of AstroSage AI, a new platform featuring astrologers powered by advanced generative AI. These virtual astrologers, reminiscent of character.ai models, come equipped with an artificial general intelligence (AGI)-level understanding of astrology. The launch of this cutting-edge technology signals not just a shift in the way astrology is practiced but may also ripple across social media, bringing personalized, automated insights into users’ everyday lives.

AstroSage AI combines real-time, AI-driven predictions with live interactions, presenting a formidable tool that merges ancient tradition with modern innovation. Heralded as the first global tech product of its kind from India, AstroSage AI aspires to set new standards in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence applications.

"This is the age of AI," said Punit Pandey, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at AstroSage. “We’ve been working on this for six years, and AstroSage AI is the result. While other astrology apps can generate horoscopes quickly, none can deliver the contextual predictions that ours does, without human intervention. With just your birth details, our AI astrologer will provide precise, personalized answers at speeds and accuracy no human can match.”

Astrological predictions hinge on precise calculations — determining which planets are in which houses, analyzing yogas, and pinpointing their effects over time. Human error in these intricate computations has long posed a challenge to accuracy. But AstroSage AI eliminates this margin for error, drawing on vast astrological data sets to ensure mathematically flawless predictions.

AstroSage currently dominates the online astrology space, commanding 80% of the market. From generating online birth charts to facilitating horoscope matches, the company has established itself as a go-to resource. AstroSage AI is expected to further strengthen its position, leveraging artificial intelligence to outpace competitors.

To fuel its ambitious growth plans, AstroSage is seeking $20 million in funding. “We’re at the forefront of something unprecedented in astrology,” said Pandey. “Imagine an AI astrologer, available 24/7, providing accurate, immediate answers to your questions without the need for appointments — all in multiple languages, with total privacy.” According to Pandey, the AI has been trained on data from over a billion birth charts, making it an unrivaled tool in astrological prediction.

AstroSage has long been a pioneer in its field. Years ago, when competitors were charging for computer-generated birth charts, AstroSage was the first to offer them online for free. Today, it continues that legacy of innovation, having facilitated the creation of over a billion birth charts. With the launch of AstroSage AI, the company is once again at the forefront, blending the old with the new in ways that promise to change astrology forever.

