HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Astronomers spot super-earth with potential for liquid water and life-friendly conditions; here's all you need to know

Astronomers discovered GJ 251c, a super-Earth 18 light-years away in the habitable zone. It could have liquid water, making it a potential candidate for life. Scientists plan to study it further to learn about planets beyond our solar system.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Astronomers have discovered a new planet called GJ 251c, which is only 18 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Gemini. Because it is roughly four times heavier than our planet, this planet is referred to as a 'super-Earth.' It may have temperatures suitable for the existence of liquid water because it orbits its star in the habitable zone. Since water is one of the primary components required for life, it is extremely significant. The fact that this planet is close enough for upcoming research that could provide more insight into its atmosphere and potential for life has scientists thrilled.

Key features of GJ 251c:

1. Close to Earth:

GJ 251c is extremely close in space, only 18 light-years away. Because of this, it is among the closest potentially habitable planets to Earth, making it easier for scientists to use telescopes to study it.

2. Super-Earth size:

The planet weighs roughly four times as much as Earth. Because it is larger than our planet but smaller than gas giants like Neptune or Uranus, scientists refer to it as a "super-Earth." Given its size, it may have a solid surface and the proper gravity to support an atmosphere.

3. Located in the habitable zone:

At a distance where temperatures might permit liquid water to form on its surface, GJ 251c circles a red dwarf star. This region is referred to as the "habitable zone," and one of the most crucial elements for life is the presence of liquid water.

Challenges and considerations:

1. Strong star flares:

A red dwarf star, which is smaller and colder than the Sun, is in orbit around GJ 251c. Flares are powerful energy explosions that red dwarfs are known to occasionally emit. Over time, these flares may deplete the planet's atmosphere, making it more difficult for life to exist.

2. Atmosphere uncertainty:

The atmosphere of GJ 251c is still unknown to scientists. Because it can shield the Earth from dangerous radiation, maintain a steady temperature, and support liquid water, the atmosphere is crucial. To find out more, future observations using large telescopes are required.

3. Distance from the star:

The planet's precise distance from the star will influence surface temperatures even though it is in the habitable zone. It might get too hot if it's too close, and too cold if it's too far. Even slight variations are important to sustaining life because the equilibrium is precarious.

Also read: Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Given its proximity to Earth and potential for liquid water, a necessary component of life, GJ 251c is an intriguing discovery. Scientists are keen to learn more about it, despite obstacles like star flares and an unidentified atmosphere. We may learn more about worlds outside of our solar system if future studies determine whether this super-Earth could sustain life.

