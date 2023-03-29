Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list: Three Indian restaurants from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai featured as top eateries | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Indian cuisines and flavours are devoured by people all across the world, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list included three Indian restaurants. Masque from Mumbai, Indian Accent from New Delhi, and Avartana from Chennai ranked 16, 19, and 30, respectively on the latest top 50 list. Avartana has been placed at 30 and was one of the new entrants, which was revealed at a ceremony in Singapore on March 28.

Le Du of Bankokg took first place and Sézanne and Nusara from Thailand's capital, Japan, finished second and third, respectively. The top eight restaurants in Singapore were Odette (ranked No. 6), Labyrinth (ranked No. 11), Meta (ranked No. 17), Zén (ranked No. 21), Burnt Ends (ranked No. 24), Euphoria (ranked at 25), Cloudstreet (ranked No. 26), Les Amis (ranked No. 27), and Born (No.36).

There were five further new entries in addition to Avartana. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh ranked at 33, Potong from Bangkok placed at 35, Born from Singapore (No. 36), Metiz from Makati (No. 48), and Refer from Beijing (No.50) joined the best restaurant list.

The Chairman in Hong Kong at No. 3 led the list of restaurants in 2023, which included 11 eateries from China. Out of the 10 restaurants from Japan, Sézanne (No. 2) came at top, followed by Thailand's nine top performers.

Singapore's Labyrinth, which climbed 29 positions from last year to this year, was the highest. Den, the top-ranked eatery from the previous year, plummeted to fourth position in 2023 while The Chairman from Hong Kong went from fifth to thirteenth.

Which Indian restaurants are included in the list?

Mumbai: Masque at 16th place

New Delhi: Indian Accent at 19th place

Chennai: Avartana at 30th place

Check out the full list of the top 50 restaurants in Asia

1. Le Du - Bangkok, Thailand

2. Sézanne - Tokyo, Japan

3. Nusara - Bangkok, Thailand

4. Den - Tokyo, Japan

5. Gaggan Anand - Bangkok, Thailand

6. Odette - Singapore, Singapore

7. Florilège - Tokyo, Japan

8. La Cime - Osaka, Japan

9. Sorn - Bangkok, Thailand

10. Narisawa - Tokyo, Japan

11. Labyrinth - Singapore, Singapore

12. Sazenka - Tokyo, Japan

13. The Chairman - Hong Kong, China

14. Villa Aida - Wakayama, Japan

15. Mosu - Seoul, South Korea

16. Masque - Mumbai, India

17. Meta - Singapore, Singapore

18. Fu He Hui - Shanghai, China

19. Indian Accent - New Delhi, India

20. Ode - Tokyo, Japan

21. Zén - Singapore, Singapore

22. Sühring - Bangkok, Thailand

23. Onjium - Seoul, South Korea

24. Burnt Ends - Singapore, Singapore

25. Euphoria - Singapore, Singapore

26. Cloudstreet - Singapore, Singapore

27. Les Amis - Singapore, Singapore

28. Mingles - Seoul, South Korea

29. Neighborhood - Hong Kong, China

30. Avartana -Chennai, India

31. Ensue - Shenzhen, China

32. Cenci - Kyoto, Japan

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh - Bangkok, Thailand

34. Da Vittorio - Shanghai, China

35. Potong - Bangkok, Thailand

36. Born - Singapore, Singapore

37. Wing - Hong Kong, China

38. Raan Jay Fai - Bangkok, Thailand

39. Wing Lei Palace - Macau, China

40. Anan Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

41. Mono - Hong Kong, China

42. Toyo Eatery - Manila, Philippines

43. Sichuan Moon - Macau, China

44. L’effervescence - Tokyo, Japan

45. Mume - Taipei, Taiwan

46. Baan Tepa - Bangkok, Thailand

47. Born & Bred - Seoul, South Korea

48. Metiz - Makati, Philippines

49. Caprice - Hong Kong, China

50. Refer - Beijing, China

