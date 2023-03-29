Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list: Three Indian restaurants from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai featured as top eateries

Indian cuisines and flavours are devoured by people all across the world, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list included three Indian restaurants. Masque from Mumbai, Indian Accent from New Delhi, and Avartana from Chennai ranked 16, 19, and 30, respectively on the latest top 50 list. Avartana has been placed at 30 and was one of the new entrants, which was revealed at a ceremony in Singapore on March 28.
Le Du of Bankokg took first place and Sézanne and Nusara from Thailand's capital, Japan, finished second and third, respectively. The top eight restaurants in Singapore were Odette (ranked No. 6), Labyrinth (ranked No. 11), Meta (ranked No. 17), Zén (ranked No. 21), Burnt Ends (ranked No. 24), Euphoria (ranked at 25), Cloudstreet (ranked No. 26), Les Amis (ranked No. 27), and Born (No.36).
There were five further new entries in addition to Avartana. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh ranked at 33, Potong from Bangkok placed at 35, Born from Singapore (No. 36), Metiz from Makati (No. 48), and Refer from Beijing (No.50) joined the best restaurant list.
The Chairman in Hong Kong at No. 3 led the list of restaurants in 2023, which included 11 eateries from China. Out of the 10 restaurants from Japan, Sézanne (No. 2) came at top, followed by Thailand's nine top performers.
Singapore's Labyrinth, which climbed 29 positions from last year to this year, was the highest. Den, the top-ranked eatery from the previous year, plummeted to fourth position in 2023 while The Chairman from Hong Kong went from fifth to thirteenth.
Which Indian restaurants are included in the list?
Mumbai: Masque at 16th place
New Delhi: Indian Accent at 19th place
Chennai: Avartana at 30th place
Check out the full list of the top 50 restaurants in Asia
1. Le Du - Bangkok, Thailand
2. Sézanne - Tokyo, Japan
3. Nusara - Bangkok, Thailand
4. Den - Tokyo, Japan
5. Gaggan Anand - Bangkok, Thailand
6. Odette - Singapore, Singapore
7. Florilège - Tokyo, Japan
8. La Cime - Osaka, Japan
9. Sorn - Bangkok, Thailand
10. Narisawa - Tokyo, Japan
11. Labyrinth - Singapore, Singapore
12. Sazenka - Tokyo, Japan
13. The Chairman - Hong Kong, China
14. Villa Aida - Wakayama, Japan
15. Mosu - Seoul, South Korea
16. Masque - Mumbai, India
17. Meta - Singapore, Singapore
18. Fu He Hui - Shanghai, China
19. Indian Accent - New Delhi, India
20. Ode - Tokyo, Japan
21. Zén - Singapore, Singapore
22. Sühring - Bangkok, Thailand
23. Onjium - Seoul, South Korea
24. Burnt Ends - Singapore, Singapore
25. Euphoria - Singapore, Singapore
26. Cloudstreet - Singapore, Singapore
27. Les Amis - Singapore, Singapore
28. Mingles - Seoul, South Korea
29. Neighborhood - Hong Kong, China
30. Avartana -Chennai, India
31. Ensue - Shenzhen, China
32. Cenci - Kyoto, Japan
33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh - Bangkok, Thailand
34. Da Vittorio - Shanghai, China
35. Potong - Bangkok, Thailand
36. Born - Singapore, Singapore
37. Wing - Hong Kong, China
38. Raan Jay Fai - Bangkok, Thailand
39. Wing Lei Palace - Macau, China
40. Anan Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
41. Mono - Hong Kong, China
42. Toyo Eatery - Manila, Philippines
43. Sichuan Moon - Macau, China
44. L’effervescence - Tokyo, Japan
45. Mume - Taipei, Taiwan
46. Baan Tepa - Bangkok, Thailand
47. Born & Bred - Seoul, South Korea
48. Metiz - Makati, Philippines
49. Caprice - Hong Kong, China
50. Refer - Beijing, China
