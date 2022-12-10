Ashwagandha: Uses, benefits and side effects

Representational image

You must have heard for sure that Ashwagandha has many benefits, but do you know that Ashwagandha also has disadvantages? Now next you are wondering what is Ashwagandha, then let us tell you that it is actually an Ayurvedic medicine, which has the ability to cure many incurable diseases. Ashwagandha is used as medicine for many diseases.

Ashwagandha: The Wonder Herb

You will easily find Ashwagandha in the form of medicine, powder, and capsules in the market. In many diseases, Ashwagandha is like a panacea. Ashwagandha has been used as a herb for centuries. This herb has very effective results. What are the benefits of Ashwagandha and what are the disadvantages will tell you every piece of information related to Ashwagandha.

Here are the 5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of Ashwagandha that you should know.

Ashwagandha benefits

1. Use of Ashwagandha is very effective in dangerous diseases like cancer. It has been told in many research that Ashwagandha prevents cancer cells from growing and does not allow new cancer cells to form. It creates reactive oxygen species in the body. Which works to eliminate cancer cells and also protect from side effects caused by chemotherapy.

2. The oxidant present in Ashwagandha works to strengthen your immune system. Which gives you the power to fight against diseases like cold and flu. Ashwagandha works to increase both white blood cells and red blood cells. Which is beneficial for many serious physical problems.

4. Ashwagandha is beneficial in curing serious problems like mental stress. According to a report, stress can be reduced by the use of Ashwagandha by 70 percent. Actually, it is effective in keeping your body and mental balance right. It gives good sleep. Ashwagandha can work to get rid of many problems.

3. Due to white water in women, their body starts getting weak. Which affects their uterus also. But women can get rid of this disease by consuming Ashwagandha.

5. Use of Ashwagandha works to increase your eyesight. Apart from eyes, stress can also be avoided by taking it with milk daily.

Ashwagandha side effects

1. People suffering from blood pressure should take Ashwagandha only after consulting a doctor. Those who have low BP should not consume Ashwagandha.

2. Excessive use of Ashwagandha can be harmful to the stomach. Taking this can cause diarrhea problems. Therefore, before using it, take the advice of a doctor only after that consume it.

3. Use of Ashwagandha is good for sleep. But using it for a long time can also harm you.

4. By not taking the right dosage of Ashwagandha, you may have problems like vomiting and nausea.

5. Excessive use of Ashwagandha can also be harmful for you. Due to excessive use of Ashwagandha, you may also complain of fever, fatigue, pain.