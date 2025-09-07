As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Radhika Apte’s Mumbai home beautifully blends sunlight, bold colours, and heirloom pieces, creating a warm, uncluttered space.

Cosy reading corner

A striped armchair with a purple cushion, a framed painting propped on the floor and a guitar resting nearby. This corner mirrors how Radhika Apte keeps sentimental pieces (like a special chair from her grandmother) and deliberately low-key, lived-in vignettes in her living room.

The long, sunlit kitchen

The long galley-style kitchen with white cabinets and a deep-blue accent wall reflects the actress’s love for bright, cheerful colours and functional layouts. Natural light was non-negotiable for her, and colour is used to give rooms personality.

O pen living space

A low divan/daybed by a big window, patterned rugs and open shelving create a relaxed vibe. Apte's apartment is known for its high ceilings, abundant sunlight, and uncluttered spaces, exactly the feel this photo captures.

Y ellow accent wall

One striking feature is the bright yellow wall with framed art and a sofa. This playful focal point reflects her home’s contemporary-meets-nostalgic aesthetic and is a deliberate, eye-catching choice.

Heirlooms and quiet corner

A corner with a wooden wardrobe, patterned curtains and a vintage-style chair reflects her love for mixing modern pieces with heirloom furniture. Family antiques and small collectibles bring warmth and memory into her home.