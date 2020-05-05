Trending#

As liquor stores reopen, netizens share hilarious memes that will tickle your funny bones

While the norms were at the total toss, the internet was flooded with memes and jokes of people standing in long queues and waiting for their turn.


Updated: May 5, 2020, 07:28 AM IST

Long queues outside liquor shops were a common sight on Monday as people queued up in large numbers after restrictions were relaxed from May 4 following 40 days of strict lockdown. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the 40-day nationwide lockdown from Monday for two more weeks and allowed liquor and tobacco shops to open outside containment zones. 

People queued up in a larger number outside liquor stores, giving social distancing norms a toss at some places. 

While the norms were at the total toss, the internet was flooded with memes and jokes of people standing in long queues and waiting for their turn. 

From Hera Pheri to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi memes, netizens shared some hilarious jokes that will tickle your funny bones. Take a look...

Puntastic!