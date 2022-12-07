Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Wishes, greetings quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Representational image

Soldiers are one of the biggest assets of any country and they play an important role in keeping the country safe and sound. Indian Armed Forces Flag Day has over the years become a tradition to celebrate this day as a mark of respect to the soldiers, marines and airmen of India. The three branches of the armed forces - the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy organize a variety of events to showcase their efforts towards national security.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is being celebrated today i.e. on December 7, this day is celebrated in honor of the martyrs and soldiers who lost their lives to protect the country. This day is for all the soldiers of our country, countrymen pay tribute to the martyred soldiers on this day. Countrymen also wish each other on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share:

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Quotes

1. “The union of hearts, the union of hands, And the flag of our Union forever.”

“We live by chance, we love by choice, we kill by profession."

2. “War is not just a shower of bullets and bombs from both sides, it is also a shower of blood and bones on both sides.”

3. “There is the National Flag. He must be cold, indeed, who can look upon its folds rippling in the breeze without pride of country.”

4. “Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us."

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Messages and Wishes

1. For the battles, they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation. Let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day.

2. In order to have harmony and peace, in order to have a happy life, we need armed forces to keep us safe…. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2022

3. On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, let us help our soldiers in whichever way we can to tell them that we are with them. Warm wishes on this significant day.

4. They who sacrifice all their comforts, they who give up on their lives need our support to keep moving on….. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

5. We have always been safe when they are around. Thanking our armed forces on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.