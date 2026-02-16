Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, as per reports. The wedding festivities are reportedly scheduled to begin soon; however, the Tendulkars are busy with pre-wedding celebrations currently underway in Jamnagar. The wedding is expected to be low-key and intimate, but high-profile invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
The couple, who were longtime family friends, got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 13, 2025. Saaniya is also a close friend of Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya's bridal shower videos and photos are flooding the internet, and amidst the buzz, some unseen clips of Arjun's mom, Anjali Tendulkar, and sister Sara Tendulkar's shopping spree have also caught attention.
In one of the videos, Sara is seen trying out outfits for her little brother's wedding. Anjali is also seen opting for ethnic wear at the store in Jaipur.
Earlier their visit to Kashmir, the mother-daughter duo visited a bridal store, browsing the ethnic collection, hinting at the wedding vibes in the family.
The much-awaited wedding celebration is the talk of the town, and fans are eagerly waiting for updates. Earlier, Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower, an intimate pre-wedding celebration leading up to her marriage to Arjun Tendulkar, became the talk of the town. Saaniya wore an elegant white dress for the occasion, while Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, was seen in a pink outfit. The celebration was attended by close family and friends, including Sachin and Anjali. Groom-to-be Arjun was also spotted in viral clips participating in the cake-cutting ceremony. Check the video here: