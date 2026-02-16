FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments

In one of the videos, Sara is seen trying out outfits for her little brother's wedding. Anjali is also seen opting for ethnic wear at the store in Jaipur.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, as per reports. The wedding festivities are reportedly scheduled to begin soon; however, the Tendulkars are busy with pre-wedding celebrations currently underway in Jamnagar. The wedding is expected to be low-key and intimate, but high-profile invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments

The couple, who were longtime family friends, got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 13, 2025. Saaniya is also a close friend of Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya's bridal shower videos and photos are flooding the internet, and amidst the buzz, some unseen clips of Arjun's mom, Anjali Tendulkar, and sister Sara Tendulkar's shopping spree have also caught attention.

In one of the videos, Sara is seen trying out outfits for her little brother's wedding. Anjali is also seen opting for ethnic wear at the store in Jaipur. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier their visit to Kashmir, the mother-daughter duo visited a bridal store, browsing the ethnic collection, hinting at the wedding vibes in the family. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun Tendulkar -Saaniya Chandhok pre-wedding celebration

The much-awaited wedding celebration is the talk of the town, and fans are eagerly waiting for updates. Earlier, Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower,  an intimate pre-wedding celebration leading up to her marriage to Arjun Tendulkar, became the talk of the town. Saaniya wore an elegant white dress for the occasion, while Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, was seen in a pink outfit. The celebration was attended by close family and friends, including Sachin and Anjali. Groom-to-be Arjun was also spotted in viral clips participating in the cake-cutting ceremony. Check the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on the professional front

Arjun Tendulkar has been officially traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction. In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench. Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun's fiancée, is an entrepreneur with a growing profile in the pet care space. She is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store, a luxury pet grooming and wellness center in Mumbai. Coming from an influential business family with ties to the food and hospitality industry, Saaniya brings academic and professional credentials to her venture. Her family owns iconic brands like Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery, and she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group.

