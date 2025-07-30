Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'

Bal, who was 63 at the time of his death, had been battling heart disease for some time.

Actor Arjun Rampal walked the ramp as the showstopper at India Couture Week 2025 in a creation by his late friend and renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal. At the fashion event, Rampal paid an emotional tribute to his best friend, whom he misses dearly. Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63 due to prolonged illness.

Bal's team presented his collection titled "Kaash-Gul", inspired by the beauty of Kashmir and the poetry of the flower garden Gulistan. Rampal wore a black velvet kurta with silver embroidery, giving it a royal feel.

While walking, he paused to remember his best friend. He tapped his heart twice and pointed towards the sky.

The collection, titled "Kaash-Gul", drew inspiration from the serene beauty of Kashmir and the poetic charm of the flower garden, Gulistan. Rich in craft and emotion, the pieces were made from chanderi, matka silk and velvet. Delicate gold filigree and thread work added beauty, while shades of black, ivory and wine added depth.

Speaking to ANI after the show, when Rampal was asked about the emotions he had while walking the runway for his late friend, he said, "I had to hold them back; that's what I had to do. It was difficult. He was my mentor, friend, best friend, great designer, great teacher and brother."

Bal, who was 63 at the time of his death, had been battling heart disease for some time. He passed away on November 1 last year.

In October 2024, Bal returned to the runway with his collection "Kainaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week, where he showed his resilience after a challenging year battling health issues. Unfortunately, this was his last dance on the fashion runway.

Also read: Planning a trip to South Korea? This viral video shows how to explore the country in just Rs...