Are you planning to travel soon? Check out these tips for finding best flight deal

The lifting of the Covid limitation led to an increase in people travelling all over the globe. However, travelling comes with a hefty price tag, which in this case takes the form of expensive plane tickets. On August 31st, Google Flights released fresh information based on five years' worth of data, from August 2017 to August 2022, that provides the optimum time to book a ticket and other occasions airfare deals are at their greatest.

In a blog post, James Byers, group product manager for Google Flights, said that, from April to August of this year, searches for "cheapest airline tickets" increased by more than 240 percent in the United States.

What is the best time to fly?

According to Google Flights, midweek flights are more cost-effective than weekend ones. Departures during weekdays (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday) are, on average, 12 percent cheaper than weekend departures. According to Byers, “If you exclude international destinations, the potential savings jump even higher to 20 percent."

Flights with layovers vs nonstop flights

The blog article suggests that stopover flights are a good way to save costs. According to the findings, the prices of non-stop flights are, on average, roughly twenty percent more than the prices of connecting flights.

What is the best day to book cheap flight tickets

According to Google Flights, Tuesday is often the best day to book a flight. In the United States, flights bought on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday are just 1.9 percent cheaper than those purchased on the weekend, according to a study of data from the last five years.

What is the best time to book tickets

If you're a budget traveller searching for a flight, the earlier you book, the better. The best deals on domestic flights inside the United States can generally be found between 21 and 60 days before travel, with the average price dropping to its lowest point 44 days before departure. This, however, varies with the seasons. For Thanksgiving trips, the best time to get tickets is 52 days in advance, while the best time to purchase spring break tickets is 38 days before departure. The best airfare for a summer trip in July or August became available exactly 21 days before departure.

In addition, Google Flights recommends activating price monitoring for the desired trip. “Toggle on tracking for your destination and dates of travel, and we’ll email you if prices change substantially. Or, if you’re more flexible on when to travel, you can turn on tracking for ‘Any dates’ to get notified of price drops for flights departing in the next 3 to 6 months."