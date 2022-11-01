Are you planning to move-in with your partner; things to keep in mind before taking this step

Photo: Pixabay

Nowadays many people want to know and understand each other by staying together before getting married. Which is called a Living Relationship. The trend has increased a lot in India and the court has also approved it. But many times it happens that while living together partners starts to take each other for granted and end up splitting apart.

So, if you are planning to move in with your partner and see a future with them then, consider these points for a successful relationship.

Decide on finances

Now that the two of you are running the household, talk about the financial responsibilities. Make a plan and also discuss the possible expenses and savings. Before you go ahead, work out a good budget structure and be very clear about who will be responsible for what. This way, you can keep track of all the finances and also become a better planner for the future.

Know your intentions

Getting into a live-in relationship is a big leap like marriage, no doubt about it, but the only thing you don't need to worry about is getting stuck forever. Think very clearly why you both want to take this step easily. Try to pick it up only if you've been together for a year or more. Discuss your expectations and promises and whether or not this will lead to marriage in the future. Giving false hope just to enjoy a live-in relationship can be disastrous.

Split equal duties

Assign equal responsibilities to each other to ensure a healthy and understanding relationship. One should not feel that only they are doing the household chores and duties.

Sort out your fights on your own

In the initial days, it may be all too nice and sweet, but with time, arguments, fights, and disagreements are bound to escalate. Handle each fight maturely and calmly. Don't be in a hurry after a fight, and never say that choosing to be together was a mistake. Words can really pierce the heart and inadvertently ruin a bond.