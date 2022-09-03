Are you phone addicted? These 3 ways can help you reduce smartphone usage

A young adult spends about 4 hours on his/her phone every day.

As per the study, a young adult spends about four hours on his/her phone every day. Today phones have become just like another limb. People get anxious and disturbed if they are without their phone ever for a few minutes. 93 per cent of people have a no-phone phobia. An average person picks up his phone 67 times a day. Phones were created to use, but it is unfortunate that our phones are using us. People are always seen with phones in their hands, be it first thing in the morning, while eating, studying, in between conversations, or while working out, the list is endless.

Here are the three most effective ways to break a phone cell phone addiction.

Put off your notification

Notifications are one of the most annoying distractions that might cause addiction. You finish your work and wish to keep your phone away, but, the notification pings start coming in. This leads to doom scrolling, endless tweets, and more. If you can control your notifications, your smartphone addiction can be minimized to an extent. The best way to do so is to shut off or mute notifications for all distracting apps, such as youtube, social media applications and even messaging apps. Keep just the most important apps for notifications, so that you do not miss out on important stuff

Remove unwanted applications

Whenever somebody sets up a new smartphone, they download their favourite apps. In doing so, sometimes one downloads separate apps, some of them being addicting. These applications might not be of your need, but you wish to keep opening them. This is a problem that can be addressed and, if one feels like it, they can delete the unnecessary application.

Turn off your phone

Turning off your smartphone leads to better sleep, which will have many health benefits for you in the long run. Second, if you do not use the smartphone while trying to sleep, it will be a help to your eyesight as well. Usually, when one goes to bed, they are not wearing their glasses. Using a phone without your glasses might result in an increase in the power of your glasses, which is something that no one likes. By eliminating the use of a smartphone whilst in bed, you can avoid getting glasses or increasing the power of your spectacles.