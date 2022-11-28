Are you a victim of an abusive relationship? These signs will help you identify

Representational image

When we are in love, many times we move forward by accepting the wrong behavior and toxic relationship with ourselves. Many times people think of doing something against the mental and physical abuse happening to them, but the hope of positive change in their partner's behavior stops them from doing so every time. Every time the forgiving behavior of the partner makes the situation worse.

Are you in a 'happily forever' relationship? Look for these 10 'red flags' before making the decision

In such a situation, it is important for you to know that it is a wrong decision to silently tolerate the atrocities happening emotionally. Such emotional tyranny in a relationship sometimes becomes the cause of NPD i.e. Narcissistic personality disorder, which can harm your mental health for a lifetime.

Here are a few points which will help you to recognize mental harassment in your relationship at the right time:

Feeling inferior all the time- When you think of doing something new in your life and you discuss it with your partner, then expect that the partner motivates you and gives you the courage to move forward. But if your partner keeps discouraging you from everything or ignores you, then you should be alert. The relationship is considered normal only when encouraging each other and happy with each other's achievements.

Complaining all the time- A little complaining is normal, but if your partner criticizes you all the time, it can be disrespectful. This can make you emotionally upset. In such a situation, if you keep getting complaints about your clothes, make-up, appearance, weight, behavior, then it is not common. In such a situation, talk to your partner and tell them your feelings.

Ignoring feelings- Any person gets into a relationship only because he needs someone who understands him and sympathizes with him, but if your partner is not with you at the time of your need, then you have to get out of that relationship. should think about it.

Discord all the time- Fights are common between couples, but if you keep fighting all the time and the relationship is getting worse than yesterday, then you must think about your relationship once because no partner can disturb their partner for a long time. can see

Blame- In your relationship, if you always find yourself on the back foot and you are held responsible for every mistake, then you should understand that emotional torture is happening to you. In such a situation, share your mind with your partner and keep your opinion open about the future with him.