Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…

Rakul Preet Singh highlights how even everyday vegetables can boost protein intake, though experts stress they should complement, not replace, primary protein sources.

The tip that started it

Actor Rakul Preet Singh revealed in a podcast that some everyday vegetables are surprisingly rich in protein. Her go-to picks include edamame, methi (fenugreek leaves), asparagus, and broccoli, which form an important part of her plant-forward diet.

Edamame: The protein standout

Edamame (young soybeans) is the strongest protein source on Rakul’s list. A cup of boiled, shelled edamame can deliver 15–19 g of protein, making it a powerful option for vegetarians. It also contains high-quality protein comparable to animal sources.

Asparagus: Small but concentrated

Asparagus may not seem protein-heavy, but compared to other greens it does well. A cooked serving offers around 2 g of protein per 100 g, along with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It’s a smart add-on to bowls, salads, or stir-fries.

Methi and broccoli: Modest but meaningful

Fenugreek (methi) leaves contain around 3–5 g protein per 100 g, while broccoli provides useful amounts when eaten in larger portions. Both are packed with nutrients and work best as supporting protein sources to enrich everyday meals.

Expert takeaway

While these vegetables boost daily protein, most (except soy/edamame) don’t offer complete proteins. Nutritionists recommend combining them with legumes, dairy, grains, nuts, or seeds so that together they deliver all essential amino acids.