Ardh Kumbh 2027 dates announced: Haridwar to host 3-month mega event, introduces 4 amrit snans, check dates here

Confirming the fair on January 13, Makar Sankranti, CM Dhami, also said that administrative work is progressing fast.
Ardha Kumbh Dates: On Friday, representatives of all 13 Akharas met Uttarakhand CM Pushka Singh Dhami at Damkothi to discuss Ardha Kumbh, set to be held in Haridwar in 2027.
The meeting was attended by Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of the All India Akhara Parishad Niranjan, during which the dates for the grand religious fair were announced.
He stated that Akharas main responsibility is to organise the Kumbh Mela, and the entire country is eagerly awaiting the grand event in Haridwar.
CM Dhami mentioned that the role of saints is important in organising the Kumbh, and all suggestions will be taken seriously to ensure a grand and well-organised.
During the meeting with the CM, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (Akhara Parishad) announced the dates for the 10 major bathing ceremonies for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.
The grand festival will have four Amrit Anans (holy Baths), scheduled from January to April for the first time.
