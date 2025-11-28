Ardh Kumbh 2027 dates announced: Haridwar to host 3-month mega event, introduces 4 amrit snans, check dates here

Confirming the fair on January 13, Makar Sankranti, CM Dhami, also said that administrative work is progressing fast.

Ardha Kumbh Dates: On Friday, representatives of all 13 Akharas met Uttarakhand CM Pushka Singh Dhami at Damkothi to discuss Ardha Kumbh, set to be held in Haridwar in 2027.

The meeting was attended by Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of the All India Akhara Parishad Niranjan, during which the dates for the grand religious fair were announced.

He stated that Akharas main responsibility is to organise the Kumbh Mela, and the entire country is eagerly awaiting the grand event in Haridwar.

Dates for Kumbh announced

CM Dhami mentioned that the role of saints is important in organising the Kumbh, and all suggestions will be taken seriously to ensure a grand and well-organised.

Confirming the fair on January 13, Makar Sankranti, CM Dhami, also said that administrative work is progressing fast.

Four Amrit Snans for the first time

During the meeting with the CM, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (Akhara Parishad) announced the dates for the 10 major bathing ceremonies for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The grand festival will have four Amrit Anans (holy Baths), scheduled from January to April for the first time.

Major snan dates

January 14, 2027 (Makar Sankranti)

February 6, 2027 (Mauni Amavasya)

February 11, 2027 (Basant Panchami)

February 20, 2027 (Magha Purnima)

Four Amrit Baths

March 6, 2027 - Mahashivratri (First Amrit Snan)

March 8, 2027 - Somvati/Phalguna Amavasya (Second Amrit Snan)

April 14, 2027 - Mesha Sankranti/Vaisakhi (Third Amrit Snan)

April 20, 2027 - Chaitra Purnima (Fourth Amrit Snan)

Other religious occasions

April 7 - Chaitra Pratipada (New Year)

April 15 - Ram Navami

