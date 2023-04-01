April Fool's Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, wishes to share with your friends on April 1st

File photo

April Fool's Day 2023: On April 1st of each year, we celebrate April Fools' Day. The day is seen as a time to enjoy yourself with loved ones. Individuals share humorous jokes, memes, messages, quotes, and photographs with their loved ones to mark April Fools' Day.

On April 1st, it's a tradition for people to pull practical jokes or cruel pranks on one another before yelling "April Fools!" at the end.

Clearly, no one likes to be fooled. That, however, has not stopped people down the ages from trying to concoct ever elaborate and imaginative hoaxes, which even when they defy belief, are sure to raise a laugh. From sharing hilarious gifs to ultimate pranks and funny moments, Twitteratis have had the best laugh today.

April Fools' Day 2023 wishes, quotes and messages:

*You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring, and understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

*Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day!

*What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

*You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! -Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

*Hey, buddy! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks :)

*Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

*April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

*Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.

*What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

*Happy April Fool’s Day! I hope today you had fun being smacked at, thrown things at, be laughed at, and be someone else’s fool. It was really fun, right?

*It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.