Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Apple Cider Vinegar: 5 surprising benefits of using ACV

When you combine apples, sugar, and yeast and allow them to ferment, it creates apple cider vinegar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Apple Cider Vinegar: 5 surprising benefits of using ACV
File photo

Apple Cider Vinegar for weight loss is an old remedy. Additionally contributing to wellness, apple cider vinegar helps in the body's toxin removal.

Apple cider vinegar contains an active ingredient called acetic acid. This vinegar is prepared by fermenting crushed apples with yeast and bacteria. This forces the sugars of the fruit into acetic acid. Acetic acid plays a major role in lowering blood pressure. Use good quality organic apple cider vinegar, which looks like a cloudy film and contains beneficial bacteria, enzymes and proteins. Stay away from filtered versions.

ACV for laundry:

Adding Apple Cider Vinegar to laundry may remove odor. Add a tablespoon ACV to the damp laundry and run it completely to reverse the smell.

ACV for hair:

Apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory properties which can remove the dandruff buildup on the scalp. Add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to 16 ounces of water and spray it on your scalp. After five minutes, rinse your hair and scalp with cool water.

ACV for face mask:

Mix a tablespoon of honey with 1 tablespoon of ACV. apply this mask to your face, leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse. With this mask bacteria on the skin will be removed. 

ACV for weight loss:

Many people have apple cider with water every morning. ACV is known to be effective for weight loss. It has also shown various results such as a reduction in body weight and hip circumference for many. 

ACV for Drain:

Pouring a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar down the drain will emit the odor from that stinky sink. To get rid of the stinky smell this can be one of the easiest ways. 

READ: 5 reasons that increase the risk of brain stroke in winter

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.