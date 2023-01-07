Apple Cider Vinegar: 5 surprising benefits of using ACV

File photo

Apple Cider Vinegar for weight loss is an old remedy. Additionally contributing to wellness, apple cider vinegar helps in the body's toxin removal.

Apple cider vinegar contains an active ingredient called acetic acid. This vinegar is prepared by fermenting crushed apples with yeast and bacteria. This forces the sugars of the fruit into acetic acid. Acetic acid plays a major role in lowering blood pressure. Use good quality organic apple cider vinegar, which looks like a cloudy film and contains beneficial bacteria, enzymes and proteins. Stay away from filtered versions.

ACV for laundry:

Adding Apple Cider Vinegar to laundry may remove odor. Add a tablespoon ACV to the damp laundry and run it completely to reverse the smell.

ACV for hair:

Apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory properties which can remove the dandruff buildup on the scalp. Add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to 16 ounces of water and spray it on your scalp. After five minutes, rinse your hair and scalp with cool water.

ACV for face mask:

Mix a tablespoon of honey with 1 tablespoon of ACV. apply this mask to your face, leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse. With this mask bacteria on the skin will be removed.

ACV for weight loss:

Many people have apple cider with water every morning. ACV is known to be effective for weight loss. It has also shown various results such as a reduction in body weight and hip circumference for many.

ACV for Drain:

Pouring a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar down the drain will emit the odor from that stinky sink. To get rid of the stinky smell this can be one of the easiest ways.

READ: 5 reasons that increase the risk of brain stroke in winter