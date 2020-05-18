Apara Ekadashi 2020: Subh muhurat, significance & puja vidhi

Apara Ekadashi is observed in the Krishna Paksha phase of the Jyeshtha month and this year, it is being celebrated on May 18. On this day people worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to wash their past sins.

This vrat is also known by other names such as Jayestha Krishna Ekadashi, Achala Ekadashi, Bhadrakali Ekadashi, and Jalakrida Ekadashi. In some of the states of India including Punjab, Haryana and Kashmir, the name Badakali Ekadashi is popular since this day marks the appearance of Bhadrakali, the divine descent of Mother Kali.

Among the 24 Ekadashis in the annual Hindu Calendar, the Apara Ekadashi is the most significant.

Subh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang.com, Apara Ekadashi 2020 timing are as follows

Apara Ekadashi 2020 puja tithi begins at 12:42 pm on May 17

Apara Ekadashi 2020 puja tithi ends at 03:08 pm on May 18.

On 19th May, Parana Time - 06:03 AM to 08:40 AM

Apara Ekadashi 2020: Puja Vidhi

Devotees observing wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Post then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, tulsi leaves, and dhoop to the deity while worshipping. Chant mantras and sing bhajans for the almighty.