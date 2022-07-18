Anxiety in teenagers: Know reasons, ways to manage anxious feelings in youngsters

Pixabay

Anxiety is an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes like increased blood pressure.

People with anxiety disorders usually have recurring intrusive thoughts or concerns. They may avoid certain situations out of worry. It is your brain reacting to stress and alerting you of potential danger ahead.

Nowadays, anxiety is becoming common in teens it has been estimated that 32% of teens aging from 13-18 are diagnosed with anxiety disorder.

Reasons behind teen anxiety

Teens today are under an incredible amount of pressure. They face more demands, have busier schedules, and deal with more distractions than any generation before them. Peer pressure, hormonal changes, insecurities about their looks or relationships, or the fear of being different can all cause a young adult to have anxiety. When we talk about anxiety disorder in teens, it’s no surprise that this is a reality for many of our youth today. Anxiety can lead to depression, substance abuse, or in the worst cases, thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Ways we can help them out to deal with the anxious feeling

Learning to manage anxiety is an important life skill.

- Encourage your child to talk about anxiety

Just talking about the things that make them anxious can reduce the amount of anxiety your child feels. Talking and listening also help you understand what’s going on for your child.

- Acknowledge your child’s feelings

Your child’s anxiety is real, even if the thing they feel anxious about is unlikely to happen. This means it’s important to acknowledge your child’s anxiety and tell them you’re confident they can handle it. This is better than telling them not to worry.

-Encourage brave behavior

This involves gently encouraging your child to set small goals for things they feel anxious about. Just avoid pushing your child to face situations they don’t feel ready to face.