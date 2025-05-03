The first outfit featured a collarless cotton shirt and matching pink and white striped pyjamas, both from the Swedish lifestyle brand Arket.

Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood’s most beloved and stylish actresses, celebrated her 37th birthday on May 1, 2025, with a serene and intimate celebration. Known for her effortless sense of style, Anushka marked the occasion with two chic outfits that were both comfortable and on-trend. The actress shared a stunning photo on Instagram where she radiated grace in a soft pink co-ord set, perfectly suited for a laid-back yet stylish birthday.

The first outfit featured a collarless cotton shirt and matching pink and white striped pyjamas, both from the Swedish lifestyle brand Arket. The shirt, priced at £57 (approximately ₹6,405), and the pyjamas, also at £57, combined for a total cost of just under Rs 13,000. The minimalist design and light cotton fabric made this co-ord set ideal for a warm birthday celebration. Anushka’s soft pink tones and the effortless fit of the outfit perfectly complemented the relaxed vibe of the day, making it a timeless and elegant choice.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Anushka expressed her gratitude to her fans for their birthday wishes, writing, “Thank you for the birthday love.” Surrounded by vibrant flowers, her sweet message matched the simplicity of her outfit, which had all the hallmarks of a summer-perfect look chic, easygoing, and comfortable.

Later in the day, Anushka shared a second look. Her husband, Virat Kohli, posted a picture of the two together, in which Anushka was seen wearing a breezy white co-ord set. The set, from the brand Weaver Story, featured a sleeveless top with a flared hemline and high-waisted shorts. The top was priced at Rs 2,990, making it an affordable yet stylish option.

Virat’s heartfelt birthday message accompanied the photo, where he referred to Anushka as “my best friend, my life partner, my safe space.” His words were a beautiful reflection of their deep bond, further enhancing the warmth of the occasion.

