Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture as Virat Kohli Slams his 45th ODI century

Representational image

Virat Kohli scored his 45th hundred ODI century in India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.

His wife Anushka Sharma lauded him for the innings by posting an Instagram story.

She shared a picture of a television with a heart emoji to celebrate the 45th hundred ODI century of her husband. This sweet gesture by Anushka Sharma won the hearts of netizens.

Anushka Sharma never leaves an opportunity to celebrate the success of her husband. She has been captured several times in the stadium cheering up for Kohli.

On Tuesday, January 10, Former Indian caption Virat Kohli, scored his 45th hundred in ODIs during the first match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

King Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds at home. Both Sachin and Kohli have 20 hundred apiece. Second on the list is former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who scored 13 hundred from 153 matches.