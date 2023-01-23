Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Anushka Sharma performs Chakrasana, know the benefits of this yoga pose

Actor Anushka Sharma shares a picture of performing the Chakrasana yoga pose on Instagram, which she captioned as 'perspective'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Anushka Sharma performs Chakrasana, know the benefits of this yoga pose
Photo: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma posted a photo on her Instagram account, in which she is seen doing 'Chakrasana'. Looking at the photo, it is clearly visible in the background that there are some kids toys and swings and slides, which shows that this is Vamika's nursery, which has been used by Anushka as a yoga space. Also captioning this photo, the actress has written 'perspective' with inverted smiley emojis.

Also read: 3 effective yoga asanas that can help you manage your anxiety

What is Chakrasana Yoga?

This yoga asana is done by taking it on the back. If you understand its literal meaning, then tell that it is made up of two words in which chakra means wheel and asana means yoga posture. In this asana, the body seems to be in the shape of a wheel, hence this name has been given to it. Though there are many benefits of Chakrasana, yet if you want to stop your old age and maintain youth, then do practice Chakrasana Yoga.

Benefits of doing Chakrasana

Like Anushka Sharma, you too can easily do this exercise at home. This increases flexibility in the body and strengthens the muscles. Those who want to get rid of stress must follow the routine of this exercise or yoga. By doing Chakrasana, you can improve your metabolism and keep your stomach healthy.

According to experts, regular practice of Chakrasana Yoga is considered beneficial for both physical and mental health. Apart from increasing peace of mind and concentration, this yoga can also have benefits in promoting the fitness of the body.

  • Helps in reducing stress-anxiety.
  • It plays an important role in sharpening the eyesight.
  • Promotes strength and flexibility of the spine.
  • Purifies the blood along with improving the blood circulation of the body.
  • This yoga is considered helpful in increasing your stamina and strength.
  • People who have the problem of belly fat, this asana is considered to be especially beneficial for them. It also tones your core muscles.
  • This yoga is considered very effective in increasing appetite and providing relief from constipation-digestive problems.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married in Khandala
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.