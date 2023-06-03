Anushka Sharma enjoys coffee date with Virat Kohli in blush beige coat worth.....

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never miss an opportunity to steal the show with their fashion sense. The pair always plays their fashion cards carefully by leaving their followers speechless with their exclusive fashion segments whenever they appear in public. The lovely couple is now in London since Virat is playing in the World Test Championship final there against Australia. However, the pair is making sure to spend quality time together before the big match day.

Recently, a photo of Virat and Anushka got viral online in which they are seen enjoying some husband-wife time in a London cafe. The actress was wearing a white blouse and matching long shirt coat in the photo, and she looked incredibly lovely.

Anushka styled her look with necklace and a pair of golden earrings and did not do any makeup. Anushka Sharma kept her outfit stylish and laid-back by opting for black-framed sunglasses to finish it.

Anushka Sharma never misses an opportunity to show off her impeccable fashion sense. The same may be said about her most recent appearance in London Diaries. The long shirt coat was enough to draw everyone's attention to it.

The blush beige long shirt coat is from the ISABEL MARANT brand and costs $1,132, which, when converted to Indian rupees, equals Rs. 93,276.

Virat, on the other hand, looked sharp in a beige T-shirt that he wore with a denim jacket. He completed his look with a stylish pair of glasses.