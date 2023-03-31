Search icon
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give serious couple goals at Dior Mumbai show, stunning photos go viral

Anushka Sharma can be seen in a beautiful yellow dress and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her tresses open for the look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give serious couple goals at Dior Mumbai show, stunning photos go viral
Photo via Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Whenever Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make an appearance, it is hard to take our eyes off the power couple. Virushka were out and about on Thursday as they attended the Dior Mumbai Show. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the international luxury giant Christian Dior's ongoing India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai. 

READ | Tips for weight loss: 5 ways to shed kilos without 'exercising'

Anushka Sharma can be seen in a beautiful yellow dress and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her tresses open for the look. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, looked handsome in a khaki-toned suit and white shirt. He completed his stylish look with comfy white sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@anushkasharma)

The couple flashed dazzling smiles as they posed for the paps at the event. 

Check out the viral photos and videos here 

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

READ | Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, soon-to-be bahu Radhika Merchant's photos from Dior show go viral

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections, has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand`s ready-to-wear collection.

In fashion terminology, pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, before they arrive in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows.

Apart from Anushka and Virat, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Maisie Williams, Shibani Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were among other celebs gracing the event. 

