Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon twin in Richard Quinn outfit, who wore the gown better?

Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon twin in Richard Quinn, who wore the gown better?

Leading Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon are both very talented. Anushka made her acting debut at Cannes 2023 after breaking into the Hindi film business with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and showcasing a wide spectrum of acting abilities in films like Pari, NH10, and others. Kriti, on the other hand, is establishing her career in Bollywood by developing her abilities and accepting various jobs.

Despite the fact that both actresses are highly skilled at what they do, when it comes to fashion, they never miss an opportunity to make it work. Anushka and Kriti recently wore similar Richard Quinn ruffled gown to two separate events. Who do you think has nailed the outfit completely?

Anushka Sharhma at Cannes

At Cannes 2023, Anushka Sharma made her dream debut, and she herself appeared to be quite dreamy and beautiful. Anushka may be seen donning a Richard Quinn gown with a colour scheme of beige and white that wonderfully complements her skin tone. The dress has an off-shoulder flower neckline and embroidered geometric designs.

For galm slam, Anushka Sharma opted for a dewy appearance. She finished the look with a full coverage foundation, contoured edges, pink blush, soft smokey peach eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, and peach lip colour. She opted for diamond drops as accessories and wore her hair up in a sleek bun.

Kriti Sanon at IIFA

At IIFA 2023, which is Kriti Sanon wore a look reminiscent of Anushka Sharma as she walked the red carpet. Kriti chose a more black swan-like appearance as opposed to her white one. Her attire is a black and white embroidered gown with an off-the-shoulder black rose design neckline. She just wore a pair of silver hoops and a few finger rings as her own jewellery. Kriti maintained her hair in a top knot bun and went for black smokey eyes with dramatic liner and a nude brown lip colour.

So, what do you think, which Bollywood diva nailed the ruffled gown?