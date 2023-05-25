Anupam Kher sustains hairline fracture on sets of Vijay 69, here's how to prevent this

On Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher said he sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life film Vijay 69.

"You do a sports film and you don't get injured! How can this be possible? During the shooting of #Vijay69 yesterday, there was a serious injury in the shoulder. It is painful, but when the brother who put the sling on the shoulder said that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @iHrithik with this sling, then, I don't know why, the feeling of pain subsided a bit! But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth," Kher wrote alongside a photograph clicked after he underwent the treatment.

The actor added that the shooting will resume after a couple of days. His post received a lot of comments from colleagues who wished him a speedy recovery.

Here's how to avoid hairline fracture

Maintain a balanced diet: Make sure you consume a diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, and other essential nutrients that promote bone health. Include foods like dairy products, leafy greens, fish, nuts, and fortified cereals in your diet.

Exercise regularly: Engage in weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging, dancing, or strength training to strengthen your bones and improve their density. Exercise also helps improve balance and coordination, reducing the risk of falls.

Wear appropriate footwear: Choose footwear that provides good support and traction, especially if you engage in activities that involve running, jumping, or other high-impact movements.

Use protective gear: If you participate in sports or activities that carry a higher risk of fractures, wear appropriate protective gear such as helmets, knee pads, or elbow pads.

Create a safe environment: Take steps to make your home and work environments safer. Remove tripping hazards, ensure good lighting, install handrails on staircases, and use non-slip mats in areas prone to wet or slippery surfaces.