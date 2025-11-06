FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise

After Anunay Sood’s sudden death, his girlfriend Shivani Parihar shared a heartbreaking Instagram post, expressing her love and disbelief while remembering their moments together.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise
The sudden death of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood has left his fans and close friends devastated. Among them, his rumoured girlfriend Shivani Parihar shared a deeply emotional post on Instagram, remembering him with love and heartbreak.

Posting a cozy picture of the two together, Shivani wrote that she still couldn’t believe he was gone. 'My heart feels heavy, and everything around me feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything,' she wrote. She added that every little thing reminds her of him: his laugh, his voice, his messages. 'One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand how to live without you,' her message read.

Her note ended with a promise that she will love him for the rest of her life. Fans quickly flooded the comments with prayers and support for Shivani, calling her message 'heartbreaking yet beautiful.'

Fans remember Anunay Sood’s inspiring journey

Anunay Sood, one of India’s most loved travel influencers, passed away in November 2025, leaving millions of fans shocked. Known for his stunning travel photography and adventure-filled reels, Anunay had built a strong online community that admired his passion for exploring the world.

His family confirmed his passing through a statement on his official Instagram account, requesting privacy during this difficult time. Tributes have since poured in from fellow influencers and followers, with many calling him a 'true inspiration.'

Shivani Parihar's emotional tribute has especially touched hearts online, reminding everyone of the deep bond the two shared, both as travel partners and companions in life.

