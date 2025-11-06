Anunay Sood passes away at 32: Know about travel influencer's family, career, net worth and more

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passes away to Thursday at the age of 32. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Read here to know more about his family, career, net worth and more.

Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Reports confirm Anunay was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas luxury automobile event shortly before his death. However, his cause of death is yet to be known.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was recognized for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years—2022, 2023, and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who started documenting his travels on Instagram and later managed a marketing firm.

Anunay Sood's carrer

Sood's influencer career started with a vlog attempt in Spiti, where he needed seven tries to reach ‘paradise’. His early vlogs included a March visit to Chandrataal, where he wore canvas shoes and walked through deep snow.

With every trip to the mountain, he grew passionate about photography and began planning his life around it. He shared his firsthand stories on social media, improving his skills and personalising his storytelling.

Anunay Sood's family and marriage

Anunay was son of Ritu and Rahul Sood Kuthiala. He was the brother of two sisters, Rachita Sood and Ishita Sood.

Reports say Anunay Sood was engaged to fellow social media influencer Brinda Sharma. However, there was no ifficial confirmation.

Anunay Sood's last post

His last Instagram post, from November 4, 2025, said, "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin?"

The post included photos of him with classic and supercars.

Anunay Sood's net worth

Anunay Sood's net worth was estimated between Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore (about $850,000–$1.2 million), with earnings from various businesses and collaborations, according to media reports.

Anunay Sood's digital agency, Groundwork Solutions, generated multi-crore annual revenue. He collaborated with brands like Switzerland Tourism, OPPO, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board, and Airtel. His YouTube revenue from ads and partnerships was reportedly between Rs 50–80 lakh annually.

He also had Instagram sponsorships, earning over Rs 50 lakh yearly from promotions and campaigns. Assets: Sood owned luxury cars, including a Mercedes-AMG, a Ram 1500 TRX, and a modified Thar. He also had a collection of premium watches, including several Rolex models.