Anunay Sood passes away at 32: Know about travel influencer's family, career, net worth and more

Good news for BTS fans in India, Jungkook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open at..., know how to get tickets

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Anunay Sood Death: Here's how the late travel influencer was linked to Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here's her reaction

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates

From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: Know about travel influencer's family, career, net worth and more

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passes away to Thursday at the age of 32. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Read here to know more about his family, career, net worth and more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: Know about travel influencer's family, career, net worth and more
Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Reports confirm Anunay was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas luxury automobile event shortly before his death. However, his cause of death is yet to be known.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was recognized for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years—2022, 2023, and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who started documenting his travels on Instagram and later managed a marketing firm.

Anunay Sood's carrer

Sood's influencer career started with a vlog attempt in Spiti, where he needed seven tries to reach ‘paradise’. His early vlogs included a March visit to Chandrataal, where he wore canvas shoes and walked through deep snow.

With every trip to the mountain, he grew passionate about photography and began planning his life around it. He shared his firsthand stories on social media, improving his skills and personalising his storytelling.

Anunay Sood's family and marriage

Anunay was son of Ritu and Rahul Sood Kuthiala. He was the brother of two sisters, Rachita Sood and Ishita Sood.

Reports say Anunay Sood was engaged to fellow social media influencer Brinda Sharma. However, there was no ifficial confirmation.

Anunay Sood's last post

His last Instagram post, from November 4, 2025, said, "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post included photos of him with classic and supercars.

Anunay Sood's net worth

Anunay Sood's net worth was estimated between Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore (about $850,000–$1.2 million), with earnings from various businesses and collaborations, according to media reports.

Anunay Sood's digital agency, Groundwork Solutions, generated multi-crore annual revenue. He collaborated with brands like Switzerland Tourism, OPPO, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board, and Airtel. His YouTube revenue from ads and partnerships was reportedly between Rs 50–80 lakh annually.

He also had Instagram sponsorships, earning over Rs 50 lakh yearly from promotions and campaigns. Assets: Sood owned luxury cars, including a Mercedes-AMG, a Ram 1500 TRX, and a modified Thar. He also had a collection of premium watches, including several Rolex models.

