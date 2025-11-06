Anunay Sood Death: YouTuber Sourav Joshi pays heartfelt tribute to late travel influencer, says 'can’t believe you’re gone'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King

AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance

How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work

Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment

Jio IPO: Bankers planning to value Mukesh Ambani's telecom company as high as...; know details inside

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath faces backlash for saying '25-year-olds pursuing MBAs are idiots': 'Easy to say this when...'

Bihar Election Phase 1: Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha boils after convoy attack by RJD supporters, claim, 'Inki chaati pe...', alleges threat to booth agents

Who is Malolan Rangarajan? RCB's newly appointed women's team head coach ahead of WPL 2026

Post Rahul Gandhi claims 'H-files' claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai?

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos

AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance

AI Reshapes Property Insurance Risk Assessment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands

Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher

From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers redefining adventure

From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers in India

From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Anunay Sood Death: YouTuber Sourav Joshi pays heartfelt tribute to late travel influencer, says 'can’t believe you’re gone'

YouTuber Sourav Joshi remembers late travel influencer Anunay Sood, expressing disbelief over his untimely death.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 03:06 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Anunay Sood Death: YouTuber Sourav Joshi pays heartfelt tribute to late travel influencer, says 'can’t believe you’re gone'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sourav Joshi mourns his friend’s untimely demise

The sudden passing of travel influencer Anunay Sood has left the online community heartbroken. Among those deeply affected is India’s most-followed YouTuber, Sourav Joshi, who shared an emotional note on Instagram after the news of Anunay’s death broke.

Posting the official statement released by Anunay’s family, Sourav expressed his disbelief, writing, 'Can’t believe you’re gone, Anunay. We travelled together, laughed endlessly, and made memories that will stay with me forever. You were one of the kindest souls I’ve known. Rest in peace, my brother. You’ll always be missed.'

jjj

Earlier in the day, Anunay’s family announced his passing through his official Instagram account. The message read, 'It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.' The family also requested people not to gather near their residence and to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

Anunay Sood’s inspiring journey as a creator

At just 32, Anunay Sood had carved a niche for himself as one of India’s most loved travel influencers. Based in Dubai, he was known for his breathtaking travel videos and cinematic storytelling. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Anunay had inspired many to explore the world fearlessly.

He had travelled to more than 30 countries, including France, Italy, Japan and Australia, and was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years (2022–2024). His final post, shared from Las Vegas, came just days before his passing.

The cause of his death remains undisclosed, but tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow creators, remembering Anunay Sood as a warm, kind and passionate storyteller whose legacy will live on through his work.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'
Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai?
Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King
Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos
AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance
AI Reshapes Property Insurance Risk Assessment
How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work
How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work
Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment
Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher
From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers redefining adventure
From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers in India
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE