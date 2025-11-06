Anunay Sood Death: YouTuber Sourav Joshi pays heartfelt tribute to late travel influencer, says 'can’t believe you’re gone'

YouTuber Sourav Joshi remembers late travel influencer Anunay Sood, expressing disbelief over his untimely death.

Sourav Joshi mourns his friend’s untimely demise

The sudden passing of travel influencer Anunay Sood has left the online community heartbroken. Among those deeply affected is India’s most-followed YouTuber, Sourav Joshi, who shared an emotional note on Instagram after the news of Anunay’s death broke.

Posting the official statement released by Anunay’s family, Sourav expressed his disbelief, writing, 'Can’t believe you’re gone, Anunay. We travelled together, laughed endlessly, and made memories that will stay with me forever. You were one of the kindest souls I’ve known. Rest in peace, my brother. You’ll always be missed.'

Earlier in the day, Anunay’s family announced his passing through his official Instagram account. The message read, 'It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.' The family also requested people not to gather near their residence and to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

Anunay Sood’s inspiring journey as a creator

At just 32, Anunay Sood had carved a niche for himself as one of India’s most loved travel influencers. Based in Dubai, he was known for his breathtaking travel videos and cinematic storytelling. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Anunay had inspired many to explore the world fearlessly.

He had travelled to more than 30 countries, including France, Italy, Japan and Australia, and was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years (2022–2024). His final post, shared from Las Vegas, came just days before his passing.

The cause of his death remains undisclosed, but tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow creators, remembering Anunay Sood as a warm, kind and passionate storyteller whose legacy will live on through his work.