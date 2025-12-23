Anunay Sood death update: US police reveal REAL cause of travel influencer's death in final report, here's all you need to know

Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood who passed away at the age of 32. His last Instagram post suggested he was in Las Vegas at the time. Now, US police have finally revealed the official cause of his death. Read here to know.

The sudden passing of popular Dubai-based digital content creator Anunay Sood has left everyone in shock. The 32-year-old's untimely death on November 4, 2025, sent waves of grief among his followers in India and abroad. His family shared the news through a post on his official Instagram account on November 6. Anunay, known for capturing breathtaking sights and sharing motivational stories through his adventures around the world, was in Las Vegas when he bid farewell to the world.

Anunay Sood's official cause of death revealed

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his death, authorities have finally revealed the official cause of Anunay Sood's passing. According to a report by TMZ, the Clark County Medical Examiner has ruled that Anunay Sood died from combined fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol) toxicity. His death has been officially termed accidental. The report revealed that the use of fentanyl with alcohol led to the influencer's fatal overdose.

Anunay Sood was found unresponsive in his room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel on November 4, 2025, when he was visiting the city for the Las Vegas Concours automobile event. Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to save Anunay by giving him CPR and administering five doses of Narcan, but he died tragically. He was pronounced dead at 7:23 AM. Investigators found no foul play in his death.

A woman accompanying Anunay told investigators that they had purchased some illicit substance in the morning, unknowingly, despite US lawmakers' constant warnings about doing so. Investigators believe the substance unknowingly contained fentanyl, a scenario US law enforcement has increasingly warned about in recent years.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a popular travel influencer, photographer, storyteller, and entrepreneur with more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and a massive audience. He used to live in Dubai and co-founded Meta Social, leading impactful collaborations with luxury and tourism boards. He was featured in the Top 100 Digital Stars list from 2022 to 2024. He was originally from Noida and was in a relationship with Shivani Parihar when he died.

Anunay Sood's love story

The popular travel influencer was earlier engaged to fellow creator, Brinda Sharma, with whom he shared a well-documented love story and creative collaboration before they broke up.

Meanwhile, Anunay's demise raised concerns among fans about what might have gone wrong. Several fans expressed disbelief that such a vibrant personality, who had been seen smiling in his last Instagram posts, had passed away. His death has sparked a wave of tributes and condolences from fellow creators and fans, who are still trying to process the loss