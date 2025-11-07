FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Anunay Sood Death: Sanya Malhotra bids emotional goodbye to travel influencer, says 'thank you for adding so much light and...'

Travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away at 32, leaving fans and friends in shock. Actor Sanya Malhotra mourned his loss with emotional posts, thanking him for bringing light and laughter into their lives.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Anunay Sood Death: Sanya Malhotra bids emotional goodbye to travel influencer, says 'thank you for adding so much light and...'
The travel community and social media users across India were left heartbroken after the sudden demise of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood at the age of 32. Known for his breathtaking travel reels and inspiring road trips, Anunay had built a massive following for his adventurous yet down-to-earth personality.

His family confirmed the tragic news through his official social media account, expressing their grief and requesting privacy during this difficult time. Fans and followers flooded the internet with emotional tributes, remembering Anunay as someone who truly inspired people to explore life with courage and curiosity.

Sanya Malhotra pens an emotional note

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who shared a warm friendship with Anunay, took to Instagram to remember him with an emotional post. She shared two pictures and a video with the late influencer, which appeared to be from a bike ride in Leh, Ladakh.

In her heartfelt note, Sanya wrote, 'Anunay, thank you for adding so much light and laughter to our lives. You truly are one of a kind.' In another post, she simply captioned, 'Thank you hero.' Her tribute struck a chord with fans who admired the bond they shared and the genuine warmth in her message.

Life that inspired many

Anunay Sood’s journey, from being a pilot to becoming one of India’s most loved travel influencers, is a story of passion and purpose. His content wasn’t just about destinations but about the joy of discovery and the beauty of travel itself. His sudden passing has left a deep void in the travel and creator community, but his adventures and positivity will continue to inspire countless dreamers.

