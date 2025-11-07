FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

RJ Mahvash shared a heartfelt post remembering travel influencer Anunay Sood, revealing their last chat just days before his sudden death. She recalled their plans and described him as 'a person so full of life.'

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’
TRENDING NOW

The sudden death of popular travel influencer Anunay Sood, aged 32, has left the internet heartbroken. Known for his zest for life, love for travel and warm personality, Anunay had become one of India’s most loved content creators. His family confirmed the tragic news recently, and fans have since flooded social media with emotional tributes.

Among the many mourning his loss is RJ Mahvash, who shared a close bond with the late influencer. She took to Instagram to share her grief, posting a screenshot of her last chat with him. Just two days before his death, Anunay had messaged her from Las Vegas, talking about the view from the Concours at Wynn, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars.

RJ Mahvash’s emotional tribute

Sharing the screenshot, RJ Mahvash wrote, 'Anunay, my heart is sinking! How we were just planning an F1 trip a few days back and how, with a heavy heart, I heard this voice note again. A person so full of life, always laughing, giggling... still unable to process it.'

hhhhh

In another emotional note, she added, 'Abhi to msgs kha tha yr Vegas se tu. Rest in peace, buddy. Kisiki life ka kuch nai pata hai... please bas sabke sath bohot acche se raho, kisika dil mat dukhao. Tum jao to log tumhe Anunay ke tarah yaad karein, sirf accha.'

Her heartfelt post beautifully captured the shock and pain of losing a friend who was known for his laughter, kindness and love for life. Fans and fellow creators continue to remember Anunay Sood as someone who truly made the world brighter with his adventures and positivity.

