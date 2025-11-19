Anunay Sood Death: Popular travel influencer may have died in Las Vegas due to...

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. His last Instagram post suggested he was in Las Vegas at the time.

Popular Dubai-based Indian travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32. His family shared the news through a post on his official Instagram account on Thursday morning. Sood was well known for his travel content and striking photography.

Sood’s last social media posts showed that he was in Las Vegas before his death. His family has not revealed the cause of death. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased person on November 4, 2025. They confirmed that officers found a dead body in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and filed a non-criminal, medical report.

Police documents said officers found Sood unresponsive in his hotel room on November 4, with 'narcotics' discovered near him.

Sood was in Las Vegas to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show, according to his recent posts.

A report stated that a woman staying with him told investigators that the group bought what they believed was cocaine from a man on a casino floor around 4 am. She said Sood, the woman, and another friend consumed the substance and later went to sleep. When the two women woke up roughly an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Police said they recovered a small bag with a white powder and other signs suggesting the group had snorted the substance.

Sood was a well-known travel creator with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3.8 lakh YouTube subscribers. He was famous for his beautiful travel photos, cinematic videos, and vlogs from places around the world.

He appeared in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Forbes noted that he lived in Dubai, began his career by sharing travel stories online, and also managed a marketing agency.

Over the years, Sood became one of India’s most popular travel influencers, working with major brands and tourism boards and earning praise for his visual storytelling.

Just two days before his death, he had posted videos from his day in Las Vegas, featuring sports cars.