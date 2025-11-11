Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...

His body was brought to his residence in Noida from Las Vegas, USA, on Monday evening.

Popular Dubai-based Indian travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, his family announced in a statement on his official Instagram account on Thursday morning. Sood was widely known for his global travel content and striking photography.

His body was brought to his residence in Noida from Las Vegas, USA, on Monday evening. According to reports, the mortal remains arrived around 5 pm, after which friends, well-wishers and followers visited to pay their last respects. The cremation will be held on Tuesday, November 11, at the Sector 94 cremation ground in Noida.

Sood’s last social media activity showed that he was in Las Vegas at the time of his passing. The cause of death has not been revealed by the family.

In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed responding to a call regarding a deceased person on November 4, 2025. “On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report,” the department said.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Sood had a strong online presence, with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was known for his stunning travel photos, cinematic videos, and vlogs from locations around the world.

He earned a spot in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024, highlighting his growing influence in the digital travel space. According to Forbes, he lived in Dubai and started his career by sharing his travel experiences online. He also ran a marketing agency.

Over the years, Sood became one of India’s most recognized travel creators, working with major global brands and tourism boards, and earning praise for his visual storytelling.

Just two days before his passing, he had posted moments from his day in Las Vegas, featuring sports cars.