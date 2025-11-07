FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anunay Sood Death: Las Vegas Police shares BIG update on 32-year-old travel influencer's demise, know details here

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passed away on Thursday at the age of 32. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Now, Las Vegas police has shared a major update on 32-year old influencer's death.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Anunay Sood Death: Las Vegas Police shares BIG update on 32-year-old travel influencer's demise, know details here
Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Reports confirm Anunay was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas luxury automobile event shortly before his death.

Las Vegas police Anunay Sood's death

On November 6, 2025, the socail media world was shaken by the news of Anunay Sood's passing, which his family shared with his fans. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, the family is currently in communication with HT.com. The Las Vegas Police Department has provided an update, stating they responded to a call regarding a deceased person on November 4, 2025 (ET).

In a statement to the publication, the LVPD said, "On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report."

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was recognized for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years—2022, 2023, and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who started documenting his travels on Instagram and later managed a marketing firm.

Anunay Sood's last post

His last Instagram post, from November 4, 2025, said, "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post included photos of him with classic and supercars.

Meanwhile, After the announcement of his sudden death, tributes flooded in for Sood. Several people, including Bollywood celebrities, expressed their condolences on social media platforms.

